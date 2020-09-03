Alia Bhatt Strikes A Pose With A Furry Friend; BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares The Pic

On September 2, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took to the story session of her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of the actor. Along with Alia, the snap also featured a pet dog. While striking a pose for the picture, Alia Bhatt was looking straight into the eyes of the dog sitting in front of her on a couch. Keeping her look subtle, the actor picked a pink jacket. Scroll down to take a look of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Instagram story feat. BFF Alia Bhatt.

READ | Alia Bhatt Shares Stunning Pic Ahead Of 'Sadak 2', Says 'Keep Your Face Towards Sunshine'

A peek into Akansha Ranjan's Instagram

Interestingly, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Instagram feed has numerous photos and video of her celebrity BFF Alia. Earlier in March, on the occasion of the Raazi actor's birthday, Kapoor showered love on her as she shared a picture of the duo from their vacation diaries. Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with her sister Shaheen and friend Akansha.

READ | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Has A Special Request For Alexa, See Post

READ | Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Becomes Lowest-rated Film Of All Time On IMDb After 35K Votes

Talking about the Student Of The Year actor, she often wins heart on the internet with her pets videos. Earlier in July, Alia and Shaheen welcomed a cat in their family. In the photo shared on Instagram, Bhatt was seen posing with her new cat Juniper. Meanwhile, Shaheen also posed for the picture in a blurred background. Writing a caption to introduced her cat, Alia wrote, “This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable".

Alia Bhatt movies

On the professional front, Bhatt was recently seen in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Due to the ongoing debate of nepotism in Bollywood, the film failed to impress the audience and the critics alike. The thriller-drama became the lowest-rated film on IMDb. On the other hand, the trailer of the film was labelled as the second most disliked video on YouTube with 12M dislikes.

The 27-year-old actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial venture, Brahmastra. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 4.

READ | Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reveals She Wants To Be A Part Of Films Like 'Thappad'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.