Alia Bhatt's Biographical Crime Film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Gets A Release Date

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's most awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi got its release date, which is July 30, 2021. While sharing the big announcement via her social media handle, the actor also shared a fresh poster of the film. In the new Gangubai Kathiawadi poster, Alia can be seen sporting a never-seen-before avatar. In the poster, Bhatt can be seen posing while smirking and resting her legs on a chair. On the other hand, she kept her caption short and crisp as it only mentioned the release date.

Gangubai Kathiawadi release date

Within a couple of minutes, the post unveiling Gangubai Kathiawadi's poster and release date managed to grab the attention of Alia's fans and followers. So far, the announcement post has bagged 500K double-taps; and is still counting. A section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons, while a handful of Instagram users extended best wishes to the actor and the makers. "Can't wait" and "super excited" were common sight in the comments box.

Interestingly, it is speculated that the maker of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will unveil the teaser on February 24 as it marks the 58th birthday of the renowned director. As per the buzz, the teaser of the film is expected to be nothing like what fans of the director have witnessed before. As the release date and a fresh poster are out, fans are waiting for the teaser.

Gangubai Kathiawadi details

The team of Gangubai Kathiawadi had dropped the first look of the film’s lead character, back in 2020. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in September 2020. However, the release of the film was pushed due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on a book titled, Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. Although the details of the rest of the star cast are under wraps, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa are expected to play pivotal characters. Reportedly, actors Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

