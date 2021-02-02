'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt To Film Grand Dance Numbers In Mid-February?

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for Leela Bhansali's directorial film Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to film two dance numbers. The shooting of the film kicked off in December 2019 but the production was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the 2 States actress has completed the talkie portions of the shoot after filming for the last three months. Now it's been reported that the actress will be shooting the dance sequences this week.

Alia to shoot dance numbers

The entertainment portal revealed that both the dance numbers will be filmed on a grand scale. The makers of the film have given her a two-week break where she will rehearse for the song. Reportedly, in one of the dance numbers, the actress will be seen grooving with 200 background dancers. It will be filmed at Film City in Mumbai where the Kamathipura set had been replicated. Last year Alia had shot for another dance number, but the ace director insisted that the entire team should finish all the vital and crucial parts of the film before filming the dance sequence.

Read: SLB To Revive 'Inshallah' With Alia Bhatt And A 'big Star' Replacing Salman Khan?

Read: Alia Bhatt & Beau Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy 'fam-jam Sunday' Lunch With Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Meanwhile, the actress who is giving her best to shoot the film while working day and night was earlier admitted to the hospital due to exertion. A source close to the film told the portal that the actress who resumed the shooting last week after a long break in December last year was admitted to the hospital so that she can regain some strength. Alia Bhatt suffered from exertion and exhaustion and she was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. She was discharged on the very same day. The source further said that the Kalank actress is very professional and wants to complete her commitments. The actress returned to the sets of Gangubai Kathiwadi on January 18, 2021.

The story of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around Gangubai who is remembered as The Madam of Kamathipura in the pages of history. She was pushed into prostitution at an early age and later became extremely important as her clients belong to the underworld. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to release the film during Diwali 2021.

Read: Its 'date-o-clock' For Alia Bhatt As She Shares A Gorgeous Mirror Selfie; See Pic

Read: Alia Bhatt Extends Birthday Wishes To 'RRR' Co-star Olivia Morris, Shares Her First Look

(Image credit: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.