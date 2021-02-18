Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Son Babuji Shah's Plea Dismissed By A Mumbai Court

A Mumbai court rejected the plea filed by Babuji Shah, claiming to be Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adopted son, asking for a permanent injunction against the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actor Alia Bhatt. He has accused them of indecent representation of Gangubai. As per Live Law's report, Babuji had alleged that certain portions of the book are defamatory.

Gangubai Kathiawadi case

In December 2020, the petitioner, Babuji Shah, submitted in his suit that the contents of the chapter of the book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai on which the movie named Gangubai Kathiawadi is based, are defamatory and constitute an infringement on his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty. In response, Bhansali and his banner moved to court, seeking rejection of the suit. The production banner stated that it was barred by limitation since the book had been published in 2011. In their response to Babuji's claims, the production banner also argued that Shah presented no proof of him being the adopted son of Gangubai.

The first hearing of the case took place at the Mumbai Civil Court and the defendants have been given time until January 7, to respond to the suit. At that time, Shah's lawyer Advocate Narendra Dubey, reportedly, stated that they might file a criminal complaint against the actor and the director and the writer. In his complaint, Shah had claimed that ever since the posters and promos of the upcoming film were released, he has been harassed by the people in his locality. He had also said that he suffered a fracture led due to the same. However, a detailed order is awaited.

Gangubai Kathiawadi's release & other details

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2020. However, the release got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October last year, the shoot was resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai. In January 2020, Alia Bhatt had shared two posters of the film wherein two different looks of her for the movie were revealed. the details of Gangubai Kathiawadi's star cast are still under the wraps.

