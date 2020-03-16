Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Sister Pooja Bhatt Reflect Their Unbreakable Bond; See Pics

Alia Bhatt who turned a year older on March 15, 2020, is counted amidst the most loved new-age actors in B-town. Within a brief span, the Raazi actor has cemented her place in the hearts of the masses. Coming from a family of artists, Alia Bhatt shares a great camaraderie with her half-sister Pooja Bhatt, who is also an actor and a filmmaker. Pooja Bhatt ia Mahesh Bhatt's eldest daughter and Alia Bhatt his youngest.

Pooja Bhatt loves Alia dearly and time and again showered affection for her on social media. Pooja Bhatt is known for her fierce personality and strong opinions, a superstar of the 90s era. But when it comes Alia Bhatt, she treats her darling sister like a child. Similarly, Alia Bhatt has never shied away fro expressing her love and admiration for Pooja on several occasions as well.

Alia and Pooja Bhatt's photos spell love

Alia and Pooja Bhatt's close bond and love for each other are evident from these photos, take a look. Pooja Bhatt posted a throwback picture with baby Alia

On the occasion of her birthday, Alia Bhatt's social media was flooded with birthday wishes from across the globe, but it was Pooja Bhatt's adorable wish which caught our attention. She shared a lovely photo of herself and baby Alia Bhatt, who looked simply endearing in it.

Alia and Pooja's sweet photo

This is another sweet photo of sisters Alia and Pooja in an unusual pose. Even though the two are looking in different directions, yet their body language and smile say a lot about their close bond. The two can be seen enjoying each other's company in this picture.

Alia Bhatt's family photo

Alia Bhatt is a complete family person, and everyone is aware of the fact. Irrespective of hectic work schedules Alia always manages to spend some quality time with her family. This picture is a perfect example of that. In this photo, Alia looks happy as calm with her loved ones. Her family is the ideal example of a perfect modern family, even though Pooja and Alia are not real sisters, yet they share a warm relationship.

The sisters love

This is another Alia Bhatt's family picture where she can be seen smiling while posing for the camera with her two elder sisters. Alia shares a great emotional rapport with sisters Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt, the three always come in support of each other through thick and thin.

