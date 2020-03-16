Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In Sweet Unseen Picture, Arjun-Malaika Complete The Frame

Alia Bhatt turned 27 in style by living it up with her ‘girl gang.’ While pictures and videos of the actor cutting cakes and goofing around with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, sister Shaheen, among others went viral, wishes poured in for her on social media. One of the best notes was from her mother Soni Razdan, who shared adorable throwback pics of her ‘baby girl.’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's throwback picture

However, amidst the fun and frolic, an unseen picture has surfaced on the internet shared by socialite Natasha Poonawallah. In the frame, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen in an embrace, while Arjun and Malaika also give each other a tight hug! Meanwhile, Natasha can be seen standing between the two couples happily smiling away.

Meanwhile, the actress cut two cakes at midnight, the Highway actor was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram to reveal that they were taking a short road trip to celebrate Alia's birthday. The place definitely looked lit as there were "Alia" balloons set up near the swimming pool.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan too shared a heartfelt message and shared childhood pictures of baby Alia laughing in the cradle and another in her mother’s arms, Soni wrote how the actor will always feel like a ‘baby girl, a ‘sweet little baby’ who she needs to take care of while ensuring everything is going right. Soni added that she doesn’t need to take care of her daughter in the same way as before. Amid the coronavirus outbreak and the ‘health anxiety’, the actor only wishes for the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star was to be safe and healthy.

