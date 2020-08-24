Alia Bhatt's Casual Outfits From Her Movies That Fans Can Take Inspiration From

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has made a huge impact in the Hindi film industry in terms of fashion and acting skills. Be it wearing fashionable outfits in her movies, or making a style statement during public appearances, the Raazi actor is known for her unique fashion choices. Right from her off-shoulder dress in Dear Zindagi to the beautiful short dresses she wore in Student of the Year, her style is top-notch. Here is a collection of her top five casual outfits that are perfect to wear on various occasions. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s five casual outfits from her films

(Source: Pic/Still from Student of the Year movie/YouTube)

The song Gulaabi Aankhein from her debut film Student of the Year defines Alia’s introduction in the movie. Her beautiful outfits in this song are perfect for those casual outings fans might have in mind. In this introductory track, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing various gorgeous outfits effortlessly.

(Source: Pic/Still from Dear Zindagi movie/YouTube)

Baring shoulder is currently the new trend. Sporting a soft pink strappy Bardot top with ripped cropped denim and white sneakers, Alia’s this look is perfect for a casual outing. The breezy top will elevate chic quotient in addition to being comfortable. Alia looks pretty with her hair looking messy. Riding a cycle and wearing a quirky pair of glasses, the actor perfectly defines a holiday look.

(Source: Pic/Still from Kapoor and Sons movie/YouTube)

In the song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ from the film Kapoor and Sons, Alia Bhatt is spotted wearing a loose cotton white blouse which is somewhat similar to Boho style. The actor matched the top with white shorts. Her look is very casual and candid, which looks perfect for a house party. The actor has opted for a no-makeup look.

(Source: Pic/Still from Kapoor and Sons movie/YouTube)

Another look that is giving casual goals is from the song ‘Bolna’ from the film Kapoor and Sons. Alia Bhatt is rocking this soft look with an off-shoulder grey tee. With just a basic foundation and nude lip colour, the actor rounded off her look. Alia’s hair is left open with soft curls for this look.

(Source: Pic/Still from Badrinath Ki Dulhania movie/YouTube)

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a hit at the box-office. In one of the scenes, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a cropped jacket and printed dress which surely gives a spring-summery vibe. The actor completed her look with sandals popping with bright tassels.

