Alia Bhatt To Akshay Kumar: Times When Kareena Kapoor Was All Praises For Her Co-stars

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has excelled through all her performances in several films. Making her debut in the year 2000 with the film Refugee the actor has shared screen space with many actors throughout her entire career. During several interviews, Kareena has gone on to praise her co-stars for several reasons. Here’s taking a look at the times when Bebo was all praise for her co-stars.

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt

During Bebo’s radio show, What Women Want, the actor went on to praise her co-star Alia as she shared screen space with her in the film Udta Punjab. She said that working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. She also said that her role in the film was so powerful that actually Kareena said, ‘This is epic.’

Kareena Kapoor praises Akshay Kumar

Kareena and Akshay have recently worked in the film Good Newwz where they received praise for their on-screen chemistry. Kareena also praised her co-star during an interview with a news portal where she went on to say that Akshay’s path has always been his own and he has no one but himself to credit for it. She also went on to say that that the actor has made all the choices with the belief that he will become the star that he is today, and he has done it with utmost dedication. She also revealed that Akshay has proven everyone wrong because along with stardom he is also known as a fine actor.

Kareena Kapoor praises Irrfan Khan

The actor shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in their much recent film Angrezi Medium. During an interview with a news portal, the actor had opened up about collaborating with Irrfan for the first time. Calling him the biggest Khan in the industry, Kareena said that she was very excited to have worked with him. And seems like it was not just that, she went on to reveal that Irrfan was the only Khan she had not shared screen space with until Angrezi Medium.

Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif have worked together in a few films and fans love their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. During an interview with a news portal, Kareena said that the best thing she’s learned from Saif is to be comfortable with oneself and not always be running after money, fame, success. She also said that he has also taught her to love greater things in life such as family, peace of mind, calmness because it is not always about work and competition.

