Alia Bhatt's Films Where Her Characters Are Dealing With Trauma; See List

Alia Bhatt has worked in a wide range of critically acclaimed films over the past few years. A number of her performances in these films were highly appreciated for the hard work and dedication with which it was pulled off. There were a few films of the actor that focused on some particular life events which had the ability to scar a person’s emotional state for life. Here is a look at a few films of Alia Bhatt where her character was going through emotional trauma.

Alia Bhatt's characters that faced serious trauma

1. Kalank

Kalank is a drama film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around a dying woman who is searching for a new wife for her husband so he can be happy even after her death. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Roop in the film, who is offered a handsome amount to get married in a wealthy family. The marriage is against her will, and hence, leaves her in a state of utter grief for a significant part of the film. Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman while the story has been written by Shibani Bathija. This film also stars actors like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

2. Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is a drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young woman, Kaira, who has been having a difficult time dealing with the various obstacles that come along in life. The lead character of the film, which is played by Alia Bhatt, is highly affected by a breakup in her mid-20s which leaves her in a miserable emotional state. She locks herself in and also seeks help from a therapist when she realizes things are getting a bit out of hand. Dear Zindagi has been written and directed by Gauri Shinde and also stars actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Kunal Kapoor.

3. Highway

Highway is a drama film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around a young woman who is abducted right before her wedding. The girl somewhere down the line starts enjoying the company of the kidnapper even though he is a criminal. Alia Bhatt can be seen playing the role of Veera, a free-spirited woman who feels trapped in her own house. It is also revealed towards the end that her character has been sexually abused by her uncle at a very tender age. Highway has been written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars actors like Randeep Hooda and Durgesh Kumar in key roles.

