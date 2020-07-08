Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Neetu Kapoor Is Sure To Melt Fans' Hearts; See Pic

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor has turned a year older today, i.e July 8. And to mark this day, several celebs and fans have taken to their social media handle to wish the actor on her special day. Among the many, actor Alia Bhatt has taken to her social media handle to extend her wishes to the birthday girl.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a major throwback picture of the actor. In the monochrome pic, Neetu can be seen wearing a printed salwar suit. She also opted for a middle parted sleek hairdo, kohled eyes and bold lips.

Along with the picture, Alia penned a sweet birthday wish for Neetu. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @neeetu54. You have and always will inspire me every single day. Love you too much.” Check out the post below.

(Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

And seems like it was not just Alia who took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet birthday wish. Celebs like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many more have extended their best wishes for the actor. Fans have also been sharing several pictures, movie scenes and videos wishing Neetu on her birthday. They have also been penning sweet notes and wishes for her.

Neetu Kapoor's birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing several pictures on the occasion of her mom, Neetu's birthday. In one picture, Riddhima and her mother were seen having a 'pre-birthday dinner' in one of the photos. Post that, she also took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo with her mother and brother where they were all smiles in the frame. Besides that, she also shared some more insights into Neetu's birthday.

In the pictures, Neetu is seen wearing long sleeves black coloured shirt and a pair of matching pants. She completed her look with a statement neckpiece and a green stone-studded ring. Riddhima, on the other hand, wore a white coloured top and a pair of dark blue pants. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a floral green shirt. Take a look at the pictures below.

Also read | Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Wish Their Aunt

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Neetu Kapoor Shows The Various Roles She Has Aced

Also read | Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Message For Neetu Kapoor On Her Birthday; See Pic

Also read | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday: Bharat Sahni Wishes Mom-in-law, Says 'Missing Being There'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.