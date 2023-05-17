Alia Bhatt Transparent Gucci Handbag At Seoul Show Leaves Internet Divided

Alia Bhatt is currently in Seoul for what is the first of numerous appearances she will be making as a global house ambassador for the House of Gucci. The fresh off-the-boat Gucci Cruise 2024 show saw notable names attend the high-profile fashion event, one among whom was Alia. What stole the show however, was the actress' dainty 'transparent' bag - an accessory detail which has left the internet divided.

Alia graces the Gucci show

Alia Bhatt turned heads as she graced her first-ever event with Gucci, shortly after they announced her as a global house ambassador. The event, held at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace marked Gucci’s 25th anniversary in South Korea. Alia's look for the evening could be best described as a chic take on preppy fashion. The actress turned out in a mini black sheath dress featuring silver-lined polka-dot cutouts, peaking through which was her powder pink slip dress. She completed the look with platform heels, soft winged eyes and a taut centre-parted ponytail. What stole the show however was her choice of accessory - a vintage Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent handbag. The glass-like build of the vintage piece added a dainty yet eccentric touch to the ensemble and has gotten the internet talking.

Internet reacts to Alia's transparent bag

The transparent bag had the internet divided with some appreciating its aesthetic value and other's questioning its existence. Many on the internet were particularly perplexed with the fact that Alia was carrying a bag that was completely empty - its transparent nature making this detail unmissable. The bag also became the basis for some light-hearted jokes and commentary on the part of the internet as some lauded and other's laughed at the quirky accessory detail.

Alia Bhatt and Italian fashion brand House of Gucci recently announced their partnership with the former being taken on as the first Indian global house ambassador. At the event Alia was seen sitting along side K-pop singer IU. Several other notable names also graced this event such as Dakota Johnson and Hanni from K-pop group New Jeans to name a few.