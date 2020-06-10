When Alia Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt Had The Wittiest Title For Ranbir Kapoor's Biopic

Back in 2014, when Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt graced a popular talk show along with actor Emraan Hashmi, Mahesh Bhatt was quizzed about giving out biopic titles for some actors. However, Mahesh Bhatt's response to Ranbir Kapoor's biopic title was quite witty. He quipped Kapoor's biopic to be 'Ladies' Man'. Surprisingly, when Mahesh Bhatt was questioned about the last film he wanted to walk out of, he replied, Rockstar.

In the same conversation, the director was asked about one person who should never date Alia Bhatt. To which, doting father Mahesh Bhatt revealed that no one should think of dating Alia and further also added that he wanted to keep her locked. However, as of now, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been creating headlines with their booming love, and the duo has been shelling out major couple couples ever since Alia confessed her love to Ranbir Kapoor at an awards night.

Alia & Mahesh Bhatt team up

The father-daughter duo, Mahesh Bhatt-Alia Bhatt have teamed up for an upcoming film titled, Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 movie Sadak. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt will return as a director after 20 years. The much-anticipated flick stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Sadak 2 is touted to be a romantic thriller and was supposed to release around July 2020. However, according to reports, Sadak 2 shoot has been postponed and the film’s release may be pushed ahead. Sadak 2 cast was reportedly supposed to shoot for the final sequence in Ooty. But due to the ongoing situation, the team felt that it would be better to skip it for now, until things return back to normalcy.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated to release on December 4, 2020. The movie also stars Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna among others in pivotal roles.

