Anushka Sharma With Ranbir Kapoor Or Shahid Kapoor: Which Is The Better Pair?

Anushka Sharma made her debut in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She has worked with several actors since then. Among them are Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Read to know which pair did the audiences liked more-

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Movies That You Can Now Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

Anushka Sharma with Shahid Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor have worked together in only one film till now. It was Badmaash Company in 2010. Directed by Parmeet Sethi, it is a crime drama film and Anushka’s second on-screen performance. The film also stars Vir Das, Meiyang Chang, Pavan Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Kiran Juneja, Jameel Khan and Shalini Chandran.

Badmaash Company revolves around four youngsters who grow rich together with a big idea in 90's middle-class Bombay. All spend their time splendidly till they are forced to shut shop until a plan comes up. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences, but Anushka and Shahid’s chemistry was praised. It reportedly earned around ₹32 crores at the box office and has an average verdict.

Anushka Sharma with Ranbir Kapoor

Bombay Velvet marks Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor’s first venture together. It also features Karan Johar, Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu. Released in 2015, it a crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. An ordinary man goes against all odds and forges his destiny to become a 'Big Shot'.

The film received negative reviews from the critics as well as the public. Made on a budget of around ₹120 crores it collected merely ₹43 crores at the box office and tanked at the box office.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Finds Ranbir Kapoor 'super Annoying'

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated for the second time in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is a musical romantic drama film helmed by Karan Johar. The film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan in pivotal roles along with Shah Rukh Khan, Lisa Haydon and Imran Ali Abbas in cameo appearances.

The movie garnered positive responses, especially for its soundtrack. It went on to become a hit the box office minting around ₹146 crores in India.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' & Other Movies With More Than One Female Lead

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest appearance together on the big screen was in Sanju. It is a biographical film based on the life of actor, Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Jim Sarbh.

The film opened to positive responses. It became the highest-grossing film of 2018 in India, collecting around ₹337 crores domestically. Although Anushka and Ranbir shared the screen, they were not paired opposite each other.

Also Read | Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif Or Anushka Sharma, Whose Chemistry Impressed Fans?

Conclusion

Anushka Sharma has appeared in more films with Ranbir Kapoor than with Shahid Kapoor. However, her chemistry with both the actors have been praised by the audiences. Anushka's movie with Ranbir are more successful as compared to her single collaboration with Shahid.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.