When Ranbir Kapoor Was All Praises About DeepVeer's Relationship & Onscreen Chemistry

In the year 2016, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, together, graced a popular talk show. Their fun banter and amusing revelations made many headlines. One such fun moment from their joyous conversation was when the Brahmastra actor candidly spoke about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer's relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor on the talk show revealed that Deepika and Ranveer have an amazing creative partnership on-screen and that they very well complement each other. He added that in ways, they are perfect for each other. Ranbir Kapoor also exclaimed that he was really happy for the two and hoped that they make some awesome babies together.

Kapoor also exclaimed that he hoped their babies like him as an actor and that that he is their babies' favourite actor too. Ranbir Kapoor's enchanting statements about DeepVeer sure sent fans into a tizzy. Ranveer too was quizzed about his thoughts, to which the Padmaavat actor revealed that he had no issues with Ranbir- Deepika's past relationship.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in 2018, and pictures from their opulent affair were all over the internet. The duo arranged major receptions, which saw a slew of celebrities gracing their big event. Today, Ranveer Singh and Deepika are considered to be one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor, along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, was also seen gracing a prestigious award function with DeepVeer. Moreover, their pictures on social media speak volumes of their cordial relationship. The four stars, despite having connections in the past, have been very vocal about their bonds even today.

On the work front

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to grace the big screen with Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated direction, Brahmastra. The duo will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, among others in pivotal roles.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial titled 83. The sports drama has an ensemble cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

