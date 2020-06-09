Alia Bhatt celebrates house help's birthday, Soni, Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt also participates

Amid lockdown, Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media and has been treating fans with several updates of her activities. Recently, the actress celebrated her house help, Rashida Shaik’s birthday, with a midnight surprise. The video from the celebrations that has gone viral on social media shows Alia, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen taking part in the celebrations at home.

Alia Bhatt celebrates house help's birthday

The video was shared by Rashida on Instagram where she was elated to receive such a beautiful surprise by the actress and her family. Rashida shared two videos wherein one, she can be seen cutting a cake with Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt while they both sing the birthday song for her. In the second clip, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, and other house help can be heard singing a birthday song while she blows out the candle and cuts the cake.

In the clip, this Raazi actress is seen wearing grey shorts paired with a tee and jacket and what caught the attention of the fans was Alia’s new hairdo. While captioning the videos, Rashida wrote that she is lucky and feels blessed to ring in her birthday with so much love. At last, she even called it her “dream birthday.”

Sometime back, the Kalank actress shared a cutesy picture with her and beau Ranbir Kapoor's 'paww-dorable' four-legged companion. After honing her pet photography skills amid lockdown, an ailurophile Alia Bhatt shared two adorable photographs with beau Ranbir Kapoor's French Mastiff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will start the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi from July-end, a leading entertainment portal recently reported while having an insight into the shooting schedule of the film. According to the report, 70 percent of the film has been shot and the makers will try to wrap the remaining portion as soon as possible.

Interestingly, the report informed that all the precautions to safeguard the massive set have been taken and Gangubai Kathiawadi should go on the floors by July end. Elaborating about the same, the report added that a large set of Kamathipura has been built in Mumbai’s Film City, and contrary to rumours, it has not been dismantled.

