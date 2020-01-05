Alia Bhatt's Enviable Designer Footwears Will Surely Leave Her Fans Swooning

Alia Bhatt has one of the most stellar footwear collections among all the Bollywood celebrities. Alia seems to be a footwear fanatic as the Raazi actor does not leave any stones unturned but to leave her fans shook when it comes to her footwear collection. Alia Bhatt’s closet has a spot for each style one can think of.

She is known for experimenting with her footwear, be it knee-length boots or classic pumps, Alia has sported them all. The actor has fared exceedingly well at the box office throughout her career which has heftily contributed to her whopping $10 Million net worth. She has one of the most expensive footwear collection in the industry, hence check out some of her most expensive footwear.

1) Louboutin sandals

Alia wore all-denim as she attended an event of an award show. The Gully Boy actor donned a statement jumpsuit by Lulu & Sky which she rounded off with black and gold sandals by Louboutin with golden accessories and a mid parted sleek hairdo.

2) Off-White leather boots

For one of the shoots, Alia Bhatt donned a double-breasted black tux dress from David Koma which she paired with statement patent leather black boots by the cult-favourite brand, Off-White, which is also one of the most expensive luxury brands across the globe.

3) Jimmy Choo heels

Alia sported a white and orange printed ensemble by ace designer Prabal Gurung and Topshop which she paired with blue sandal heels from Jimmy Choo which was styled by the celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

4) Roberto Cavalli

For one of the award shows of an eminent magazine, Alia Bhatt showed up in a custom-made black sequinned gown from Roberto Cavalli and black strappy stilettos by the same designer.

