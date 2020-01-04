Alia Bhatt's Chic Outfit Can Be Bought Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket

Alia Bhatt, who is known for her sartorial choices, recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle sporting a chic outfit. While most of us in India are trying to beat the unbearably chilly winters, Alia seems to be enjoying a warm, fuzzy summer at an undisclosed destination. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a recent post as she is seen sporting a blue and white checkered tie top and palazzo. She completed the look with heart-shaped glasses and hair tied into a bun. The actor looks beautiful as she is soaking up the sun, with greenery all around her.

In case if you have been eyeing Alia Bhatt’s outfit, let us tell you that it is available at an extremely affordable price. Alia Bhatt’s blue and white checkered outfit is apparently available for around ₹ 4,000 on summersomewhereshop.com. Fans of the actress can now purchase a similar outfit at an extremely affordable price, without burning a hole in their pocket.

Alia Bhatt brought in the New Year as she was vacationing with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. She also shared a picture with the two. The trio is all smiles as they are seen posing for the picture on a yacht. Alia Bhatt can be seen in pink beachy wear while Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt. Alia Bhatt also called Ranbir and Ayan best boys in her caption and called herself a good girl. Seems like the three have been having a lot of fun together. Check out a few pictures from Alia’s vacation.

