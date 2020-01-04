Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani And Alia Bhatt Bring Back The Corset; See Pics

Bollywood stars always seem to be trying out new fashion ideas and have now seem to have found a favourite. The corset, which is a fashion statement from the 17th and 18th centuries, has found its way back to the wardrobes of these celebrities. From Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, everyone has been rocking the look recently.

The corset frenzy:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a corset top. The actor looked stunning in her white top and blue jeans combination. She sported a high ponytail and wore white pencil heels.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been winning hearts with her great choice of outfits since the time she has entered Bollywood. The actor shared this mirror selfie as a treat to her fans. The actor can be seen in a sweetheart neckline corset top. This punk look was well-appreciated by her fans on the comments section of the post.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt took a different approach when it comes to the corset look. Instead of going for the typical lace or leather corset, Alia chose a light pink corset with frills. The actor wore a buttoned-down white shirt beneath it and light pink jeans.

It seems the corset fever is gripping B-Town. The corset was originally worn by ladies in the 17th and 18th century as an undergarment to hold and train the torso into a desired shape. As the feminist moment progressed, many women started considering corsets worn to enhance body shape to be a tool of restraining women. However, the item of clothing has returned in a more comfortable avatar and is now often worn as tops rather than as an undergarment.

