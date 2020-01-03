Alia Bhatt Shares Picture From Her First Working Day Of 2020

Alia Bhatt recently returned from her New York trip with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. She also shared a picture of the trio and captioned the picture as "best boys (& good girl) 🌞💜". Alia, Ranbir and Ayan, the three of them are back in the city. Alia Bhatt ended her 2019 by kick-starting the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. As the actor is back to Mumbai after her vacation, the Raazi actor has commenced her workday of the year 2020 with a selfie. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share her selfie this afternoon.

In the picture, only half of Alia's face is visible and she is holding a pink pillow. In the caption of the picture, Alia has mentioned that she is back to the grind. She further added that it is her first day of the shoot.

Alia seems to be very excited to be resuming work. The film Sadak 2 is directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and is the sequel of the 1991 film Sadak. The shooting of the movie had reportedly started back in 2019 in Ooty where Pooja Bhatt also joined Alia for the shoot.

Here is a look at the picture shared by Alia Bhatt

About the film Sadak 2

The movie is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak which featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the pivotal roles. In Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and also Sanjay Dutt. Reportedly, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand, Jisshu Sengupta have also been roped in for the film. The film Sadak 2 will mark Alia Bhat's first collaboration with her father Mahesh Bhatt and the fans are already excited for the same. Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the silver screens on July 10 this year.

