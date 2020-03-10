Alia Bhatt's Game-changing Full-sleeved Ethnic Outfits; See Pics

Alia Bhatt is now a popular actress in the Indian film industry. The actor has risen to the ranks of elites in Bollywood. Alia's distinctive style is what separates her from other celebrities. Her versatility has proven that she is not just a pretty face but also a capable actor who can portray any intensive and immersive role she chooses. The actor is also popular for her style and fashion sense. The trendsetter has once again proved that full-sleeved ethnic outfits are the new trend. Let's take a look.

In this look, Alia is wearing a yellow Kurti. The Highway actor is also wearing gold earrings that go well with her outfit. Alia Bhatt has always proved that she can rock any outfit effortlessly.

In this photo, Alia is wearing a darker tone of red. The actor looks sleek and stylish. Her unique style is flawless.

In this look, Alia is donning a white ethnic-style dress. The Kalank actor is always on top of her style game and she does it with ease. Alia Bhatt has always inspired fans to step up their fashion game as well. Check out more photos from Alia Bhatt's Instagram.

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

