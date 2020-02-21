When Alia Bhatt Went Out Of The Way To Impress Her Fans; From Baking Cake To Making Video

Celebrities and actors fascinate the audience and fans with their unconventional performances and projects. Fans not only keep themselves updated with the upcoming works of their favourite celebrity but also look forward to having that one fangirl/boy moment with them. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor among others have won hearts with their gestures towards fans. It seems like Alia Bhatt has also joined the list as the actor has given a few adorable fan moments to her admirers. Here are a few times when her response to fans won heart.

READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Rock The Conventional Yet Modern Lehenga Like No Other

Alia Bhatt baked a cake

Recently, the Kalank actor grabbed the attention of her fans. For a charity work, organised by Anshula Kapoor, Alia met one of her biggest fans. Interestingly, Alia not only celebrated her fan's birthday but also baked a cake for her.

READ | Mahira Sharma Reacts To Being Trolled For Copying Alia Bhatt, Says 'What's The Harm?'

Alia Bhatt sends a video wish

A couple of weeks back, Indian Idol 11's contestant Rishabh Chaturvedi also felt delighted when he lived his fanboy moment. Earlier in the show, Rishabh composed and performed a song for Alia. The Udta Punjab actor sent him a thank you message and wished him luck.

Alia Bhatt called a fan for a picture

In 2018, a video went viral, which featured the Highway actor. She was spotted casually roaming around the city when the shutterbugs started clicking her pictures. Someone there said that her friend wanted to take a picture with her, to which she replied asking where he was. When her fan was hesitating and shying from the camera she asked him to come forward and pose with her.

READ | Alia Bhatt Awestruck By Best Friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Debut In Netflix's 'Guilty'

Alia Bhatt shook hands with a little fan

It seems like the Raazi actor never shies away from posing with her fans or having banter with them. In 2017, when Alia attended an award function, she met her little fan. Seeing the smile on the face of her little fan, Alia started having a small conversation with him. She also shook hands with her.

READ | Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor All Set For A December Wedding? The Actress Speaks Up

(Cover Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.