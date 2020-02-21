Alia Bhatt Can Teach You How To Give A Picture-perfect Pose, See Pics

Alia Bhatt is currently looking forward to her upcoming flick, Brahmāstra. She also recently created major anticipation with her first look from her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiwadi. The actor is known to give major fashion goals to her fans with her unique fashion choices and also teaches well how to pose like a pro. Let's take a look at Alia Bhatt's poses that can inspire fans.

Split Pose

Here, Alia Bhatt posed in a black striped pantsuit for a photoshoot. She had a curious expression with her split pose. Alia Bhatt's dress had a one-shoulder sleeve detailing and layered texture to it. She completed her look with black stilettos. For her makeup, she kept it simple with a nude look and sleek ponytail.

Boss lady pose

Alia Bhatt wore a navy blue pantsuit for an event. The Gully Boy actor posed in a stunning way, wearing a boss lady expression. She pulled off an off-shoulder top with puffed sleeves complemented with sequinned bottoms. For her makeup, she kept it simple with a pulled-back ponytail. She completed her look with black stilettos.

Showing off the bag pose

This an amazing vacation pose of Alia Bhatt has her wearing acid wash multi-coloured satin co-ord shirt and pants combo. She left her fans mesmerised while reminding them of the disco era. She paired her look with a pastel top-handle bag and strappy heels. Alia Bhatt showed off her bag, looking downwards with a subtle look.

Turn around pose

Here, Alia Bhatt is seen turning her back towards the camera in this photo. She stunned in a peach and green lehenga from her traditional wardrobe. Keeping jewellery minimal, she added a chand maang tikka to her attire with a bindi.

Image Credits - Alia Bhatt's Instagram

