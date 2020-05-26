Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Be Among The First Films To Resume Shooting?

Alia Bhatt has an interesting line up of projects planned for 2020, once matters resume after Covid. The actor was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s critically-acclaimed, Gully Boy and Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. She was last filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, it will also be her first film to resume shooting once things get back in place.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to resume shooting

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was being shot in Mumbai at a popular studio. Several reports were doing the rounds that the sets of the movie had been destroyed. However, this is not true. If recent reports are to be believed, then Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be one of the first films to get back to shooting once the lockdown comes to an end.

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Ashok Dubey, who is the general secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees spoke about how Sanjay Leela Bhansali was already shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi when the lockdown came into force. He also confirmed that the set has not been demolished contrary to reports. Ashok Dubey also added that there is a large possibility that Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will be one of the first films to go on floors once the film fraternity gets a green signal from the government.

Ashok Dubey also agreed with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra’s statement and concurred that the coronavirus is not going away anytime soon. He also revealed how the federation has written a letter to the CM to resume shooting. He also added that the guidelines by the Producers Guild are good with just a few corrections to be made. Ashok Dubey added that the same will be made at the earliest and will be sent to the officials.

Alia Bhatt has expressed on many occasions on how her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most challenging roles until now.

Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the story of Gangubai, who was considered to be the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She was a brothel owner who also had connections with the underworld. Gangubai Kothewali is also known for the efforts that she took to improve the conditions in Kamathipura, among much else. Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier slated for an Eid 2020 release but had to postponed due to the coronavirus scare.

