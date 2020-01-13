Alia Bhatt Will Not Be Doing THIS In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The year 2020 will be an interesting one for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt with numerous exciting projects in her kitty. The actor was last seen in the critically and commercially successful Gully Boy. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Why will Alia Bhatt not sing or dance in Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Alia Bhatt will reportedly not be playing the role of a quintessential Bollywood heroine in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The source told a leading news organisation that Alia Bhatt plays a gangster in the film and will stay true to her character throughout. Bhansali has curated some folk and cultural numbers for the film. However, Alia Bhatt will not be lipsyncing or shaking a leg to any of them.

The songs will be running in the background of the scenes. The source also added that Alia Bhatt will not be donning any glitzy, eye-catching costumes for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Instead, her look will be minimalistic. The clothes she will be donning in the film are kind of rough, with lesser glamour, unlike many of her previous films.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will also be having live sound. This means that Alia Bhatt will not have a second chance to correct her dialogues while dubbing. The dialogues that she delivers during the shot will be the final one.

Alia Bhatt has expressed on many occasions on how her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most challenging roles until now. She will also be seen shooting on many occasions throughout the film. Even though she did pull a trigger in her previous film, Raazi, for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will be looking like a sharpshooter.

Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the story of Gangubai, who was considered to be the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She was a brothel owner who also had connections with the underworld. Gangubai Kothewali is also known for the efforts that she took to improve the conditions in Kamathipura. Gangubai is one of the most remembered women in the history of Mumbai. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on Eid 2020.

