Alia Bhatt Reveals The Logo Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt fans will be treated to some great content by the actor this year with the numerous projects under her kitty. She was last seen in the critically acclaimed Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt is currently filming for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi logo

Alia Bhatt has finally revealed the logo of her much-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor took to social media to do the same.

She posted a motion poster that had a soft music in the background as it unveiled the logo to the audience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his production page revealed that the first look of the film will be out tomorrow.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post here:

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be the first time that Alia Bhatt will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Raazi actor will be playing the titular role in the film.

The makers of the film announced the project on social media on October 16, 2019, on SLB’s official production house page. The movie is a biographical film about the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’, Gangubai Kothewali.

It was recently revealed that Alia Bhatt will reportedly not be playing the role of a quintessential Bollywood heroine in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming drama. She will not be seen singing and dancing to songs. Bhatt will also be delivering live dialogues while donning very practical and minimalistic costumes and makeup.

According to the book Queens of Mumbai, Gangubai is considered to be the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She was a brothel owner who also had connections with the underworld.

Many walls in Kamathipura still have her pictures hung on the wall. Gangubai Kothewali is also known for the efforts that she took to improve the conditions in Kamathipura. Gangubai is one of the most remembered women in the history of Mumbai. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sadak 2. The film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt along with Alia is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy series, Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

