Alia Bhatt's Movie Moments Which Are Considered Her Best By Fans

Alia Bhatt is currently one of Bollywood’s most popular female actors. She made her debut with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. Later, she worked with many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra. She worked in many critically appreciated and fan-loved movies. Alia has been seen in many movies over the years and with her impeccable talent, she has delivered many good scenes in the various movies. Here are a few of Alia Bhatt’s movies scenes loved by fans.

Alia Bhatt's movie moments loved by her fans:

Highway

In this Imtiaz Ali movie, we see Alia Bhatt in the role of a rich girl who is abducted days before her marriage. After being kidnapped, she develops a strange relationship with her kidnapper. The film showcases her loving her life with the kidnapper. Alia falls in love with Randeep Hooda’s character and they are separated to die. The scene from this movie is one of the best Alia Bhatt’s movie moments showcasing her true talent. The video that follows gives closure to her story in the movie.

Gully Boy

In this Zoya Akhtar movie, we see Alia Bhatt in the role of a girl who wants to become a doctor but is pressurised by her family to get married. In this movie, she is the girlfriend of the leading man played by Ranveer Singh. Alia beating up a girl who flirts with his boyfriend is one of the most remarkable scenes from the film.

Student of the Year

In this Karan Johar movie, we see Alia Bhatt in the role of a student, Shanaya Singhania. In this love triangle, her introduction happens with a different version of the song Gulabi Aankhen. We can see the lyrics are tailored to her rich father and various luxury brands and then the mid-song, we can see her flaunt her qualities. The scene from this movie is one of the best Alia Bhatt movie moments showcasing her beauty.

