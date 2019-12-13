Alia Bhatt's Movies Drove Home THESE Pertinent Messages. Read More

Alia Bhatt’s movies are not only lauded for their content and acting skills, but also for the lessons they teach one. Be it Dear Zindagi or Udta Punjab, Kalank or Raazi, each movie has taught the audience something or the other. Here are some of Alia’s movies and what messages they have conveyed:

Dear Zindagi

A poignant film in which Alia Bhatt’s performance was highly credited, Dear Zindagi has taught a lot of lessons to its audience. Alia’s role as the successful but directionless youth was relatable to a lot of the nineties kids as well as the older generations. However, by the end of the movie Alia’s character reaches an emotional fulfilment. Dear Zindagi taught a lot of things like it is alright to choose the easier way, express oneself, treasure the good memories made, do not let your past ruin your present or future.

Raazi

Raazi by Meghna Gulzar starred Alia Bhatt in the role of a young Indian girl turned spy, who crosses the border to become the wife of a Pakistani army officer. Raazi is about how this girl saved her country from the attacks of the enemy but lost herself in the process. Alia’s movie taught one that even a misguided youth with a dose of courage and belief in oneself can do unbelievable things.

Highway

Alia Bhatt’s second movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was a visual treat as well as an emotional one. Alia’s character falls in love with her kidnapper and willingly goes on the journey she is taken to. With a heart-wrenching ending, the message that Highway drove home was that happiness does not mean living a luxurious life or those living a life of riches are not always happy. Happiness comes from the little things in life and when one is truly in sync with the natural world around them instead of the material one.

Udta Punjab

Another successful film in Alia Bhatt’s career, Udta Punjab exposed the extensive drug abuse that goes on in the state of Punjab. It also showed how the police force is also a part of this drug racket. But the message that Alia’s character in Udta Punjab conveyed was that life is not always a bed of roses and it is up to one to find their own happiness and positivity in life.

