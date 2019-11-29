Alia Bhatt's Wardrobe Is Out For Sale & The Alexander McQueen Gown Makes The Cut

On her Instagram story, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared the outfits from her wardrobe that she will be giving for the MiSu charity. Among a host of casual wear, one outfit that really caught the fans' eye was a red Alexander McQueen Gown. Known to be her wardrobe favourite, the actor is still putting this out for the auction.

Alia Bhatt's gown by Alexander McQueen

Alia Bhatt reportedly said that people should understand the importance of re-using clothes. The concept of sharing a wardrobe is catching up albeit slowly. According to Alia, changing someone’s mind-set takes time but it usually starts with small things. However, she feels one needs to have an "environment approach" in their daily lives. The actor also talked about how she started with small gestures and has now taken up bigger ones to live harmoniously with the environment.

Talking about the sixth edition of MiSu, Alia Bhatt said sharing or reusing clothes will ultimately benefit the environment. Hence, she has opened her wardrobe to fans from across the globe so as to inspire them to do the same. She also reportedly added that she has selected her favourite items, one of which is a luxury gown which Alia had donned in a pre-Award function. Other items on sale include a designer pre-o-porter and some high street brands. Alia also let everyone know that the amount collected from the charity will go towards caring for animals (domestic and wild) rescued by the Kalote Animal Trust. It is an animal shelter where nearly 400 rescued animals have found their home.

Many believe that Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe is available on sale at affordable prices. They will be available on SaltScout.com from Saturday. It is a digital platform for charity auctions and sale.

