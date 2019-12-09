Celebrity Astrologer Reveals Possible Details About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most-followed couples of Bollywood. The two actors have allegedly been dating for a while now. Astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar recently discussed their compatibility and also spoke about the chances of the two actors getting married. According to him, there are chances of the two getting married in the near future.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding possibly delayed?

Rumours about the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor marriage have been in the news for a while now. Celebrity and Vedic astrologer Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar recently spoke about the couple’s compatibility, marriage, and future together. According to him, the horoscopes of both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt suggest that there is a high possibility of their marriage happening between October 2019 and December 2020. Shukra, the star that indicates love and romance, seems to be very positive at the moment according to their horoscopes. He also said that Alia’s horoscope indicates that a small problem or misunderstanding may occur, which has chances of delaying the wedding. He said that the families have probably met their astrologers and are working on a solution. According to him, if they end up marrying, they would positively contribute to each other's career growth and that they would be unstoppable for the coming years. Have a look at the post that reveals the details here:

Delay in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to be seen together in the 2020 film, Brahmastra. The film is a superhero trilogy. It is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee and stars actors liked Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles. The film has been creating anticipation amongst movie buffs. The film was expected to release in the middle of 2020. However, there have been rumours about the film getting delayed until winter 2020. The news has, however, not been confirmed by the crew yet.

