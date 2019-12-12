Deepika Padukone Becomes Sexiest Asian Woman Of The Decade; Alia Bhatt Tops The 2019 List

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have bagged top honours on a leading annual poll of Sexiest Asian Woman across the globe. A UK-based weekly has recently released the list of Sexiest Asian Women in the world. It is Deepika Padukone who has been crowned as the ‘Sexiest Asian Woman of the Decade’ while Alia Bhatt has bagged the same title for this year, i.e. 2019. As for Deepika, the gorgeous diva is basking in the glory of her successful films and this is just another feather in her cap. Fans are sure going to be excited to see Deepika's name on the list.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Confirms Seeing A Pic Of Kapil Sharma's New-born, Says, She's 'adorable'

ALSO READ| Ranu Mondal Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Other Celebs To Achieve THIS Rare Feat

Alia Bhatt said to a reputed daily that she is thankful to everyone who has voted for her. She is also flattered by the honour. Alia Bhatt always believed that true beauty goes beyond what is seen and that is what really counts for her. According to her, people will keep growing older, and their appearance will keep changing too. However, a good heart is something that makes everyone beautiful and that is what people should focus on. The survey result is based on millions of votes, impact on various social media platforms and media coverage.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Others Who Started Their Careers With South Films

ALSO READ| Fashion Face-off | Deepika Padukone & Shraddha Kapoor Wear Identical Purple Pantsuit

Other Bollywood stars who made it to the Sexiest Asian Women list are:

3rd position – Hina Khan

4th position – Mahira Khan

5th position – Surbhi Chandna

6th position – Katrina Kaif

7th position – Shivangi Joshi

8th position – Mehwish Hayat

10th position – Priyanka Chopra

36th position – Ananya Panday

39th position – Aishwariya Rai Bachchan

ALSO READ| Celebrity Astrologer Reveals Possible Details About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding

ALSO READ| 'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

ALSO READ| Chhapaak Director Meghna Gulzar Reveals Why She Cast Deepika Padukone Over Alia Bhatt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.