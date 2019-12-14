Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Dancing In Varanasi Is All Things Love

Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to a fun song on the Guleria Ghat in Varanasi are going viral on social media. The couple was spotted shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. While Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing green shirt, paired with military-style jacket and blue denim, Alia Bhatt wore a plain white top and paired it with a red long shrug and blue denim.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shooting for #Brahmāstra 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/HraHht1QgM — Ranbir Kapoor❤️ (@RanbirK23229703) December 13, 2019

Ranbir & Alia shooting for a song in #Brahmastra movie pic.twitter.com/Tw7UGyglnh — Anna J 🐦 (@farhanajafri) December 14, 2019

About the movie

Brahmastra is directed by the Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani fame director Ayan Mukherjee and has actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The film is currently in the last leg of its shoot with Ranbir, Alia and Big B filming in Manali for the climax scenes. Bollywood fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra as it is the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first feature film together.

Brahmastra is said to be one of the most ambitious movies to come out in recent times. The film is set in contemporary India and follows the life of Shiva, a reluctant hero who embarks on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and love, which leads him to rise against the dark forces that threaten the existence of mankind. The film has been planned as a superhero trilogy.

