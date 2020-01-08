Alia Bhatt's Popular No Make-up Looks Off Set And On Set, Check Out Here

Alia Bhatt is one of the most stylish and popular actresses in Bollywood. Be it a tough girl in Raazi or a fearless girlfriend in Gully Boy, Alia can effortlessly nail her characters. The Kalank actor started her journey in Bollywood with the film, Student Of The Year. The once aspirant actress lost a tremendous amount of weight to be where she is today. She has not only proved her talent but is also a role model and style icon for many young Indian girls. Listed below are some of Alia Bhatt's looks where the actor has easily pulled off a no-makeup look along with some candid natural looks.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram: The no makeup look

Alia Bhatt's Instagram is filled with many of her fashion photos but the actress has also tried and added some natural photos with almost no makeup on. Alia's skin looks radiant and glowy in spite of having almost no makeup on. The Kalank actor's pictures with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor not only look radiant but the pair also look stunning together. Alia is currently busy with her next film, Brahmastra that is expected to release in May 2020.

