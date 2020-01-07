Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Show Us How To Make The Most Unlikely Colour-combos Work

Dressing up and having a good fashion statement has become very important for many people today. But, not everybody can pull every style off. Sometimes, actors are praised for their unique and different fashion sense, yet the outfit somehow turns into a disaster. However, there are some stars who can make the most unlikely colour combos work.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has always been in the headlines for his sense in fashion. Ranveer just went neon, and not just in moderation. He opted for a neon green trench coat over a classic grey plaid-pattern three-piece suit. He wore black-tie, red shades, and a pair of black-and-white Oxfords.

Alia Bhatt

After being spotted in a solid red, Alia Bhatt stepped out in a holographic blouse and trousers set. Just like her holiday wardrobe, her recent pick also gave the formal dressing a party-ready update: a graphic printed blazer worn over a simple black crop top, paired with striking red flared pants. The star paired her mix-and-match set with blue platform heels.

