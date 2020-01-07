The Debate
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Show Us How To Make The Most Unlikely Colour-combos Work

From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, these stars never fail to bring out new fashion into the world. Read ahead to see how they taught us something new about it

Dressing up and having a good fashion statement has become very important for many people today. But, not everybody can pull every style off. Sometimes, actors are praised for their unique and different fashion sense, yet the outfit somehow turns into a disaster. However, there are some stars who can make the most unlikely colour combos work.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Planned Birthday Surprise For Deepika Padukone But Here's What Went Wrong!

Ranveer Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ranveer Singh has always been in the headlines for his sense in fashion. Ranveer just went neon, and not just in moderation. He opted for a neon green trench coat over a classic grey plaid-pattern three-piece suit. He wore black-tie, red shades, and a pair of black-and-white Oxfords.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Gucci Coat Comes At THIS Whopping Price That Shocked Fans

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Cheers For Mumbai City FC Along With Beau Ranbir Kapoor At Super League Match

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

After being spotted in a solid red, Alia Bhatt stepped out in a holographic blouse and trousers set. Just like her holiday wardrobe, her recent pick also gave the formal dressing a party-ready update: a graphic printed blazer worn over a simple black crop top, paired with striking red flared pants. The star paired her mix-and-match set with blue platform heels.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Bond With Stars Likes Ayan Mukerji And Varun Dhawan Will Give You BFF Goals

