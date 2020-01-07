Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra And Alia Bhatt Would Get Along Well; Read To Know Why

Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated contemporary Bollywood actors. She celebrates her birthday on March 15. According to her zodiac sign, Bhatt is a Pisces. This sun sign is considered emotional, empathetic, amiable and kind. People born under the Pisces sign get along well with Scorpios and Cancers. If you ever wondered which zodiac signs from Bollywood may share a great bond with the Highway actor, have a look here:

Pisces traits in Alia Bhatt

Pisces are born between February 20 and March 20. They belong to the water element, just like Cancer and Scorpios. According to her sun sign, the Raazi actor is quite empathetic and listens to people without passing judgments. She is quite calm, composed and has an interest in exploring her spiritual side. Alia is highly imaginative and when in love, cannot stop herself from daydreaming. She is highly intuitive, caring, artistic and forgiving. Bhatt is true to her traits as she is talented. Alia is carefree and connected to music as per her zodiac sign.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Look Oh-so-pretty In Pink; See Pics

Pisces compatibility with Cancer

Pisces shares a deep bond with mainly two signs including Cancer and Scorpio. Alia Bhatt shares a great rapport with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a Cancer. Their friendship is evident on social media and is often in news for being spotted together several times. The Sky is Pink actor recently hung out with Bhatt in New York. The duo is the perfect example of a true Cancer and Pisces bonding together.

Also read: Ananya Panday Reveals What She Eats In A Day To Stay In Perfect Shape

Pisces compatibility with Scorpio

Thinking about the Bollywood star with whom Alia Bhatt bonds well according to her zodiac sign, Ananya Panday is the first one that comes to mind. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is a Scorpio. According to a report, Panday did not shy away from calling Alia Bhatt her idol. She never left a stone unturned to appreciate her. Just like Alia, Ananya was also mentored by the filmmaker Karan Johar. She marked her Bollywood debut with the sequel to Alia Bhatt’s debut movie Student of the Year.

Also read: Ananya Panday Has Revealed Some Interesting Secrets On Chat Shows; Read Them Here

Also read: Ananya Panday Enters 2020 With This Happy 'mood' As She Is Filming For 'Khaali Peeli'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.