Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, And Several Other Bollywood Divas Promote 'Angrezi Medium'

Irrfan Khan's highly anticipated sequel of 2017's Hindi Medium titled Angrezi Medium is all set to release at the Box Office in March 2020. After the makers released a video wherein Irrfan Khan admitted that he would not be joining the rest of the cast to promote the film across the country, support from audiences poured in.

It seems that the makers of Angrezi Medium have decided to make it up to their fans by treating them with a promotional song starring Bollywood's several leading ladies who will be seen promoting the film. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday along with the lead actor of Angrezi Medium Radhika Madan will feature in this promotional song which is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Angrezi Medium's maker's promotional ploy

Several leading ladies of Bollywood from Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif will feature in the upcoming promotional song of Angrezi Medium titled Kudhi Nu Nachne De alongside the female lead of the film. These actors also took to social media to share video snippets to announce the song.

The teaser of the music video stars Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor in it. However, there were reports suggesting that the Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone will also star in the song, but she could not be seen in the teaser released by the makers. The music video of Kudi Nu Nachne De will release on March 4, 2020.

The song is composed by one of the iconic music composer duo Sachin-Jigar in collaboration with Maddock Films and T-Series. The duo had also composed a couple of songs for the first instalment of the film including Hoor and Ek Jindari, while they have composed four songs for Angrezi Medium.

They recently released the reprised version of Ek Jindari from Hindi Medium which is titled Ek Zindagi and is garnering a lot of appreciation by the audiences too. However, the teaser of the new song from the film starring several Bollywood divas has created anticipation among their fans.

