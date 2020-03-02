Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Sidharth's Throwback Pic Makes Fan Want Their Reunion Onscreen

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut with Student Of The Year and won a million masses in no time. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for them. The trio's chemistry and fun-loving bond are quite evident in their social media posts even today. Only recently, a fan on social media shared an adorable picture of the trio taking the internet by storm.

Recently, a fan on Twitter shared a throwback picture of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. It looks like one of the after-party pictures after filming Student Of The Year movie. The trio is seen flashing wide smiles in the picture that showcases their fun-loving bond. The caption says, 'come back soon'. It seems fans in huge numbers are waiting to watch the three stars on the screen once again. Take a look at the picture here.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan last graced the big screen with Kalank, which received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The duo has given some major hit to the industry like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which remains fresh in the hearts of fans even today. Moreover, their adorable off-screen chemistry in interviews and promotions have also made a lot of noise. Interestingly, the duo never fails to talk about fellow co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next titled Gangubai and Brahmastra which have already intrigued the audience with storyline and plot. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is preparing for Coolie No. 1, which is the remake of the old film with the same title. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to share screen space with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, in Shershaah.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from Koffee With Karan)

