Did You Know Alia Bhatt Played A Cameo In 'Ugly' And Other Bollywood Films?

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases. The audience and fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia Bhatt on screen as the actor was last seen in Kalank, released in April 2019. Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 turned out to be a bliss for many Alia Bhatt as she shook a leg in one of the songs of the film. This was not the first time when Alia Bhatt lit up the screen with her cameo appearance. Here are a few Bollywood projects, in which Alia Bhatt made an appearance.

Alia Bhatt's cameo

Ugly (2014)

After marking a successful debut in 2012's release, Student Of The Year, the actor bagged a cameo in Anurag Kashyap's film. In the film Ugly, starring Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure and Rahul Bhat, Alia played the character Shalini's younger version. It was difficult for many from the audience and fans to spot Alia as she appeared for a few seconds on the screen.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

After playing a cameo in Ugly, Bhatt was featured in almost six films in the lead, before she was offered another cameo role. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor, was released in 2016. The Kapoor & Sons actor played the character of one of Anushka's character's friend, who is a DJ. She is seen in the initial part of The Breakup Song.

Student Of The Year 2 (2019)

SOTY 2 is last year's release, Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff along with debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the lead. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The music album of the film also got a lukewarm response, whereas, The Hookup Song attracted the audience since the Dear Zindagi actor joined hands with Tiger Shroff for the song.

