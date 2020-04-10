Alia Bhatt's Vlogs That Have Crossed Over 1 Million Views On YouTube

Alia Bhatt recently made headlines after she made an account on Facebook and she received 1.5 million followers in a day. The actor also has a YouTube channel where she daily updates. Her recent video on her YouTube channel featured her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actor also uploads vlogs on YouTube that have gained over a million views.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Throwback Pic With Her Father Will Make You Want To Hug Your Father Too; See

Alia Bhatt's vlogs that have crossed over 1 million views

Fitness Vlog

In the fitness vlog, Alia Bhatt can be seen doing weight training and cardio. The actor said in the vlog that fitness is one of the important aspects of her life. She also mentioned that her fitness coach is Sohrab. The video has gained over 2.4 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Steps Into World Of Facebook, Gets 1.5 Million Followers In A Day

Prada Vlog

The vlog consists of Alia's behind-the-scene videos from the song Prada. The music video song that features Alia Bhatt has gained over 47 million views on YouTube. The actor also mentioned that when she was asked whether she wanted to do the song with The Doorbeen, Alia said yes in excitement because she loves the song Lamberghini by The Doorbeen. The vlog has gained over 1.4 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan's Hairstyle Was Inspired By Virat Kohli

Moving Day Vlog

The vlog consists of the actor moving into her house that she bought a year ago. This is the first house that Alia Bhatt has bought for herself. In the vlog, she mentioned that she is particular about where things are kept in the house. She designed her house in her own way with the help of a designer and in Alia Bhatt's vlog, the house looks extremely beautiful. Alia Bhatt also stated that she will soon come up with the video on YouTube where she will show her fans her first office.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.