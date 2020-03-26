Alia Bhatt Steps Into World Of Facebook, Gets 1.5 Million Followers In A Day

Alia Bhatt is using her social media presence in order to keep her fans engaged and entertained at home. She was a part of Instagram as well as Twitter, but now also has made her debut on Facebook as well. The actor joined Facebook on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, and also treated her fans with the official motion poster of her upcoming movie RRR.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Relationship Status, Bond With Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt on Facebook

Alia Bhatt reached 1.5 million followers in no time on Facebook. The actor shared the motion poster of her upcoming movie RRR. The full form of RRR, as revealed the poster is Rise, Roar and Revolt. Bhatt captioned the post as 'It's the power of opposing forces, of fire and water'. She also shared it on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ | NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Starrer Titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch

RRR is also the short form of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The star cast of the movie includes N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie is being directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The story revolves around India's freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie will be releasing in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. RRR release date is January 8, 2021.

ALSO READ | Times When Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Shared Screen & Showcased Sizzling Chemistry

Alia Bhatt's movies

Alia Bhatt is working on multiple projects. She had been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will also be seen in the movie Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia is also prepping up for Sadak 2, directed by her father and director Mahesh Bhatt and with Aditya Roy Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt’s 'Raazi' And Other Bollywood Spy Thrillers That Will Keep You Hooked

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram and Facebook

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan's Hairstyle Was Inspired By Virat Kohli

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.