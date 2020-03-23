Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt To Reunite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' Remake?

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh would be sharing the silver screen once again. They have previously been seen together in 2019's superhit film, Gully Boy. As reported by a leading media portal, the actors have been roped in for the film titled Baiju Bawra which is the remake of 1952 film with the same title starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to star in Baiju Bawra

In the 1952 film, Bharat Bhushan portrayed the character of Baiju, a musician who challenged Tansen to a musical duel. Meena Kumari played the character of Geeta, who is the love interest of Baiju. Fans of Bollywood are thrilled to see Ranveer and Alia attempt to step into the shoes of the actors from the olden days and enact the roles for a present-day audience.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be directing Baiju Bawra and this would be his first time directing Alia and Ranveer together. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali has worked on many films with Ranveer Singh in the past, he recently finished working with Alia Bhatt on her upcoming film, Gangubai. Check out the poster below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all geared up for his sports biopic, '83 which entails the story of former Indian Cricket team captain, Kapil Dev and how India won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has many films lined up her way, including Brahmastra. Other than that, the two will be seen in Dharma Productions' Takht

