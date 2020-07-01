Alia Bhatt Or Sarah Jessica Parker: Who Flaunted The Billowy Floral Dress Better?

Alia Bhatt and Sarah Jessica Parker are two well-known celebrities who enjoy an immense fan following. While Alia Bhatt is a popular name in the Hindi film industry, Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her contribution to Hollywood. Both Alia and Sarah are known for their impeccable sense of style. In the recent past, Alia and Sarah sported similar floral outfits. Check out to decide who pulled off the floral look better.

Alia Bhatt

While promoting her film Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt wore a smocked floral-print lurex mini dress by Stella McCartney. Her outfit had a lovely combination of floral imprints on a shiny fabric which brought an epitome of glamour and comfort to her attire. Besides being flattering, floral is a style that never loses its charm. With a stylish V neckline and voluminous sleeves, Alia’s dress was one to bookmark. For hair-do, she opted for mild curls. Alia finished off her look with bright yellow strappy sandals and looked pretty in this outfit.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Almost two months after Alia Bhatt’s outing, the same dress was chosen by another fashion expert. Sarah Jessica Parker, who never fails to give fashion goals with her sartorial choices, opted for the Stella McCartney number for an interview with Andy Cohen. For her hair-do, Sara went for a straight hair-do and kept her hair open. The actor rounded off her look with a pair of classic silver peep-toe heels. Sarah also accessorised her outfit with neckpieces.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film portrays the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, who was a powerful woman in the '60s and known as the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ for her connections with the underworld. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. She will also be next seen in Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film of the same name and is slated to release on July 10, 2020. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles. Apart from this, Alia has been also signed for Brahmastra and RRR.

