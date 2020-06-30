Alia Bhatt Says 'Sadak 2' Villain Will Be 'someone Very Unexpected'

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is looking forward to a direct-to-OTT release of her upcoming film Sadak 2. Bhatt, in an interview with a news portal, has revealed that the villain will be a very "unexpected" character. Read on to know more about Alia’s Sadak 2:

In the interview, Alia Bhatt talked about her upcoming film Sadak 2 and said that it will get a direct digital release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. This is due to the ongoing pandemic, and the uncertainty that it ropes in around the opening of movie theatres. The film was slated to be released in July 2020.

Talking about the film, Bhatt said that the whole family is making this film as it is being made by Mahesh Bhatt and will feature his two daughters. She said that the emotion they have created is of “another level”. Further, Bhatt stated that she always wanted to be picturised in a song from the Bhatt camp, which is known for its music.

Talking about the plot of Sadak 2, the SOTY actor said that the story of Sanjay Dutt’s character Ravi will be continued in the film. He will meet the characters played by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Bhatt then added that the film will have different love stories and will have elements of thrill. Talking about the villain, the actor said that it will be someone very different and totally unexpected.

It will mark Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt, her father, who will return to directing films after over two decades. He had directed his previous film Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan back in 1999. Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film that featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. It featured Dutt in the role of a Taxi driver, who falls in love with a prostitute, played by Bhatt. He goes on to fight her pimp in order to set her free. Fans are highly excited about the OTT release of the film amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

