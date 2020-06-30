As Alia Bhatt Announces OTT Release Of 'Sadak 2', Netizens Ask To Boycott The Film

Actor Alia Bhatt recently shared a poster of Sadak 2 on her social media handle. Shortly after this, netizens started bashing the film. Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the director of the film, Mahesh Bhatt has been criticised for nepotism. Read on to know more:

#Boycott 'Sadak 2' trends on Twitter as film post releases

Recently, actor Alia Bhatt took to her official social media handle and shared a poster of Sadak 2, as the film is all set for a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. After this, netizens started basing the film for nepotism, and it was subjected to trolls. The #Boycott Sadak 2 is making rounds on twitter. Here are some reactions by netizens:

#boycott sadak2.if @DisneyplusHSVIP @DisneyplusHSP if u want ur customer to loyal towards u. Its request to not to release sadak 2 on ur platform otherwise i gonna delete hostar app permanent. — Ni (@Ni38892606) June 28, 2020

#Sadak2 Flop movie I will not even like to rate for it. — Mayank Trivedi (@Mayank_Trivedi_) June 28, 2020

Yes!!! Boycott Bhatt's — Mayank Trivedi (@Mayank_Trivedi_) June 28, 2020

I urge each and every person who believes that Sushant was wronged in bollywood to boycott Sadak2.



Such films reinforce nepotism and we as the public hold the power to either make a film or break a film#NepotismEndsin2020 — Injeella Himani (@InjeellaH) June 30, 2020

#Sadak2 - We Indian must boycott all Bhatt movies, as well as Khan's movie - why only Khans ? why no new comers are allowed ? this is like a gang — Mai-Ka-Lal (@MaiKaLal5) June 30, 2020

Alia Bhatt has posted the official poster on her official Instagram handle on June 29, 2020, In the caption, the Highway actor wrote, “A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love ❤️ Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER🌞💃🏻 First-day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex. @adityaroykapur @duttsanjay @poojab1972 @maheshfilm #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #SuhritaSengupta”. Here is the poster of Sadak 2:

Recently, Alia Bhatt spoke to a leading daily and said that her family is involved in the making of the film, so it is the emotion they have created is on “another level”. Sadak 2 will continue the story of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the previous film. The upcoming film will feature Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead roles.

Talking about the film’s villain with a news daily, the actor said that it will be ''someone very unexpected''. The film was supposed to release in theatres in July 2020, but due to the current pandemic, several films have been releasing their film on OTT platforms.

Sadak revolved around a taxi driver, played by Sanjay Dutt, who falls in love with a prostitute. In the film, he has to fight with her pimp in order to set her free from the shackles of Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s character of Maharani. Sadak 2 will continue the story left in Sadak.

