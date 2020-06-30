Alia Bhatt On Why There Are No Actors On 'Sadak 2' Poster, Says 'Sadak 2 Is Road To Love'

Alia Bhatt and several other celebrities had come live on the Disney+Hotstar app and had announced the arrival of their films on the OTT platform. Alia Bhatt too shared the poster for her film Sadak 2 during the same live session. Sadak 2 is one of the most anticipated films and therefore fans were excited to get the first look of the poster. Upon sharing the poster, several fans realised that the poster did not feature any actors on it.

Alia Bhatt on why there are no actors on Sadak 2 poster

Addressing this, Alia Bhatt mentioned that she had asked her father and film director Mahesh Bhatt whether it would be better to feature actors on the poster, according to a news portal. Further on, Alia pulled out a note that was to be Mahesh Bhatt’s reasoning behind not featuring any actors on the poster of Sadak 2. The note also spoke about a mountain that can be seen in the poster, which appears to be Mount Kailash. Reading from the note, Alia said that Mount Kailash has been an ageless mountain and bears footprints of Gods and sages. The actor continued that the mountain is the abode of the God of all Gods, Lord Shiva. Hence the makers did not felt like they needed anything else or any actors in that sacred space, according to a news portal.

Alia Bhatt then said that the place shown in the poster is the place where all search ends. Further on, the actor said that Sadak 2 is the road to love. The film Sadak 2 stars prominent actors like Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The sequel of Sadak takes off where the first film left off. According to a news portal, Sadak 2 will face a different kind of villain this time. Alia Bhatt in the live session mentioned that the film has different love stories and also has several elements of thrill. She further assured that the villain is someone very different and totally unexpected, according to a news portal.

