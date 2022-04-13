Alia-Ranbir Fans Start Online Petition Urging Star Couple To Disclose Wedding Details

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding has been one of the highly-anticipated weddings in B-town. Though preparations are in full swing with several videos doing rounds on the internet, it is pertinent to note that so far there has been no official confirmation by the actors or their family members. As per several media reports, the wedding is supposed to be held at RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow.

On the other hand, while everyone awaits the revelation of the wedding details and more, the fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently began an online petition requesting the couple to disclose their wedding dates for the sake of the love of their fans. Here's all you need to know about the petition.

#RaAlia fans begin an online petition

The die-hard fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently began an online petition on a website, change.org, requesting the duo to reveal their wedding dates as they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding for quite a long time. Amid the speculations about the couple tieing the knot between 13 April to 17 April, their fans urged them to share details about their wedding, from dates to the outfits they will be wearing during various wedding rituals. Adding to it, they even mentioned that though they wish to respect their privacy they wanted them to reveal the wedding details to the paparazzi for the sake of the love of their fans.

The petition read, "While they both have publicly expressed their love for each other several times, they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding. It has made us so disappointed. We wish to respect their privacy. But for the sake of the love of their fans, I would request them to reveal the details of wedding festivities, outfits of each day to the paparazzi so that it reaches their millions of fans. It will give us so much joy, hope and happiness!"

Meanwhile, amid the couple's wedding rumours, singer Ila Arun took to her Instagram handle and uploaded an adorable picture featuring her and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan. In the post shared on the photo-blogging site, Ila and Soni Razdan could be seen posing for a selfie in white traditional outfits. Arun wrote in the caption, "Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai. congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer." Ila's heartfelt note, which has the name 'Sasu Ma' in it, seemingly hinted toward Ranbir-Alia's much-awaited wedding.

As per several media reports, it has been confirmed that Ranbir and Alia's nuptials will start on April 13 and extend till April 17. While the Mehendi, Cocktail, and Sangeet will take place at RK House in Mumbai, their wedding will take place at the Rockstar actor's Vastu residence. The guest list includes various celebrities from the industry including Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, and others. Though the reports are claiming that the wedding will be held on April 14, 2022, at Vastu Apartment, Raazi actor's half brother Rahul Bhatt recently told Hindustan Times that the wedding is likely to be shifted to Taj Hotel to ensure high-level security.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@ranbir_kapoooor