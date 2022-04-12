Ranbir Kapoor's Budget For 'joota Churai' To Alia Bhatt's Dance; All We Know About Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding has been one of the highly-anticipated weddings in the B-town industry. Though preparations are in full swing with several videos doing rounds on the internet, it is pertinent to note that so far there has been no official confirmation by the actors or their family members.

As per several media reports, the wedding is supposed to be held at RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow. From Ranbir Kapoor's 'joota churai' ritual to Alia Bhatt's performance at her wedding, here's all you need to know:

Ranbir Kapoor sets aside money for 'joota churai'

The preparations are in full swing and according to the reports by Hindustan Times, the joota churai ritual will be interesting as according to a source, Alia's girl gang will be the in-charge of stealing Ranbir's shoes and a budget of Rs 1 lakh has been kept aside for the same.

Alia Bhatt to perform on 'Dilbaro'

As per a report by Bollywood life, Alia Bhatt will put up an emotional performance. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor will dance to the song Dilbaro from her blockbuster movie, Raazi. Also, Neetu Kapoor will give a tribute to her late husband Rishi Kapoor. She will be joined by Rockstar actor for the performance.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spotted at the airport

A video from entertainment content creator and Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla showed the 41-year-old exiting the Mumbai airport with her family. The media persons were also heard asking her about Ranbir-Alia's rumoured wedding but she remained tight-lipped and tactfully avoided answering the question.

Alia Bhatt's Bodyguard Talks To Senior Inspector About Actor's Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood photographer Varindar Chawla shared the visuals from the front gate of RK's Residence where Alia Bhatt's personal bodyguard is seen talking with the senior inspector. A police car is also seen parked outside the gate. In the caption, he claimed that the duo was talking about the security of the impending wedding.

Alia’s apartment decorated with flowers & lights ahead of wedding with Ranbir

After the pictures of Alia and Ranbir’s under construction bungalow being decked up went viral on Internet, now the photo of Alia’s apartment in Vastu is making rounds on social media. The glimpse of Alia’s decked-up apartment is too dreamy. The bride-to-be’s Vastu home has been decorated with lights, flowers and plants.

A special mirror arrived at Alia's residence

A special mirror has arrived at Alia Bhatt's house. A video went viral in which the staff members could be seen elivering the mirror to Alia’s residence. The mirror was covered in a wooden box as the staff members made sure to maintain the privacy of the gift.

Ayan Mukerji arrives at Ranbir Kapoor's house

As per the latest reports by Varinder Chawla, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was spotted outside the groom-to-be Ranbir's house in Mumbai.

