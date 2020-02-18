Alia Bhatt’s Childhood Picture With Sister Shaheen Bhatt Will Topple The Cuteness Meter

Time and again, Alia Bhatt has proven her mettle in Bollywood with her versatile performances. With each passing film, the young actor has managed to shine even brighter than the last one, catapulting herself into the league of one of the most talented actors. She also won her fourth Filmfare Award for her role in the critically acclaimed, Gully Boy. Alia is also known to be sharing a very endearing and close-knitted bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She has also showcased her unending support for Shaheen when the latter opened up about her depression. Recently, a throwback picture has gone viral from their childhood wherein they look super adorable.

Alia and Shaheen are looking super cute in the throwback picture

The picture has a young Shaheen posing with a baby Alia and the two sisters are looking endearing beyond measure. They are also joined by their father Mahesh Bhatt in the picture. This also proves that the two sisters are certainly inseparable since childhood. Talking about Shaheen, she recently came out in the open and talked about her struggles with depression which she has penned down in her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier.

Shaheen Bhatt has been vocal about her depression

Along with sister Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, Shaheen also appeared on an episode of actor Tara Sharma's talk show The Tara Sharma Show and discussed the importance of mental health. While talking at length about her struggles with depression, Shaheen Bhatt candidly spoke about the difficult time in her life when she had attempted to kill herself. She revealed that she had no thoughts in her head while she was trying to end her life. It can be safely said that Shaheen Bhatt has become the new voice of mental health awareness in India. She also spoke to a new publishing house and opened up about the perils of finding the right therapist and dealing with the news cycle when someone is going through depression.

