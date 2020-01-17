Shaheen Bhatt Reveals She 'couldn't Take It Anymore' Right Before Her Attempt To Suicide

Shaheen Bhatt has recently come out in the open with her struggles with depression which she has even penned in her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. Along with sister Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, Shaheen appeared on an episode of actor Tara Sharma's talk show The Tara Sharma Show and discussed the importance of mental health. While talking at length about her struggles with depression, Shaheen Bhatt candidly spoke about the time she had attempted to kill herself. She revealed that she had no thoughts in her head while trying to end her life as she only felt that she couldn't feel that empty every time she looked out of the window.

Take a look at the promo of the show:

After the release of her debut novel, I've Never Been (Un)happier, Shaheen Bhatt has become the new voice of mental health awareness in India. She recently spoke to a new publishing house and opened up about the perils of finding the right therapist and dealing with the news cycle when someone is going through depression. She also opened up about why children are not immune to mental health issues, and how important it is to have mental health awareness programs in Indian schools. Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan have also opined about the subject during the episode where they have claimed that mental illness should be treated like any other disorder for which one goes to the doctor.

How to find the correct therapist?

Shaheen says that finding the one perfect therapist is not a piece of cake and will surely take trial and error. She thinks that the therapist and the patient should have the same wavelength and connectivity in order to understand the patient intrinsically. According to her, one does not just meet anyone and become best friends with them instantly. It is very similar when it comes to finding the perfect therapist.

