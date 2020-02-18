Alia Bhatt’s Best Moments From 'Dear Zindagi' That You Must Check Out

Time after time, Alia Bhatt has proven that she is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She debuted in 2012 in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. With each passing film, the young actor has managed to shine even brighter than the last one and carve out a niche for herself. She recently even won her fourth Filmfare Award for her role in the critically acclaimed, Gully Boy.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Says She Would Be "happy" To Play The Role Of Ma Anand Sheela In Her Biopic

With the long list of quality films under her belt, Alia Bhatt’s 2016 coming-of-age drama, Dear Zindagi is one that has stayed in the hearts of the audience. It was one of the first films in Bollywood to have openly spoken about mental health. Dear Zindagi traces the story of Kiara, a budding cinematographer who seeks help from Jug, a renowned psychiatrist who helps her gain a new perspective on life. The film will leave you with fuzzy feels, emotional heart and also get you thinking about certain things in life.

Alia Bhatt’s best moments from Dear Zindagi

1. This is one of the best scenes from the film. Alia Bhatt's character complains to Jug that she cannot find the perfect guy. He then takes the example of a chair to explain to her that it is not important that you always marry the first guy you meet.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Been Avoiding Sets Of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Due To THIS Person?

2. Alia Bhatt’s reaction to the news of her fiancé getting engaged is one of the best scenes from Dear Zindagi. The scene shows the emotional damage that the event has caused her. Her biting on a green chilly to hide her tears is one of the most emotional moments from the entire film.

ALSO READ | Rangoli Chandel Hilariously Pokes Fun At Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday Over Filmfare Awards

3. This is probably one of the funniest moments of Alia Bhatt from Dear Zindagi. In this scene, she starts yelling at a guy as he hits his shoulder unknowingly while walking in the park. Alia Bhatt’s hilarious reply to the same was “Pyaar mein andhe hog aye ho kya”. Her line “I hate couples” spoke volumes to single girls across the country.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt 'can't Wait' To Watch 'Angrezi Medium', Says The Trailer Is 'too Good'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.