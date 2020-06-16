Alicia Keys & John Legend Set For Battle Of Pianos For Verzuz Juneteenth Celebration

Alicia Keys and John Legend took to their respective social media handles to announce that they are all set to face off and celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition of Verzuz. The battle will be part of a special Juneteenth celebration on Instagram Live. It will be the battle of the pianos between John Legend and Alicia Keys.

The duo also announced that the battle will take place on Friday, June 19 at 8ET/5PT. John Legend had previously spoken about the possibility of a battle with Alicia Keys with Nick Cannon in an interview and revealed that the duel would be 'fire'.

Here's the post:

The Verzuz battle series was commenced by the producer and Alicia Keys’ husband, Swizz Beatz. They took off this new venture during the quarantine which features matchups like T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, Scott Storch vs Mannie Fresh, Ryan Tedder vs Benny Blanco, amongst others. And now, the Alicia Keys vs. John Legend battle is all set to happen on Friday, June 19, starting at 8 pm ET.

The talks about John Legend- Alicia Keys battle have been doing the rounds for a while now, ever since the All of Me singer revealed to Nick Cannon in a radio interview that he would be open to a piano duel with Alicia Keys. In the same interview, John had exclaimed that what he does love the way it is been going so far is that they are seeing producers and writers, more than just artists.

Furthermore, John also added that it is cool how many didn’t maybe know that they produced this song. Moreover, Legend also added that people also don't know who is behind the song. Talking about him and Alicia, John revealed, "You know it’s our song because we are the front person for them, we were on the radio singing them."

John Legend, a musician and songwriter, shot to fame with the release of his debut album titled, Get Lifted. He has done a slew of songs and all his numbers have hit staggering views online. John's song, All Of Me, has 1.6B views making it one of the most viewed songs on YouTube. The 41-year-old has bagged many laurels too.

